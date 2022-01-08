EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let’s rally behind our Warriors

News coming from Cameroon, where our senior national football team is set to take part in the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, is encouraging.

The AFCON tournament is the biggest football event on the continent and it is played every two years.

Zimbabwe are among 24 finalists that made it to the finals of the tournament after taking part in a successful qualifying process.

This is their fifth appearance at the glamorous football tournament, having first qualified in 2004 and then again in 2006, 2017 and 2019.

This is the best chance, of course, outside the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics, for our players and officials to raise the country’s flag high and put the country on the map, among the top football nations.

Unfortunately, results have not come the way we had hoped for in previous editions.

The reasons have been varied. We participated at AFCON finals four times and on all occasions failed to go past the group stage. Hopefully, we have picked up some priceless lessons along the way.

Being able to make it to the rescheduled 2021 AFCON finals, which kicks off tomorrow in Yaounde, gives us renewed hope as a nation. It shows we have a competitive football team.

We have now qualified for three editions in succession and there is always that chance for “third time lucky.” You can only achieve it when you are involved in it.

Of course, we were not able to send our full strength squad following the withdrawals of some key players like Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Khama Billiat and Tendayi Darikwa. But that is not the end of the world for us. Football is a team sport.

Let’s rally behind the squad that coach Norman Mapeza has assembled. We have some experienced players in that outfit who can provide the leadership that we need on the pitch.

Our captain Knowledge Musona, veteran defender Onismor Bhesera, United States based Teenage Hadebe and midfielder Kuda Mahachi are not new to this terrain.

There is no reason why we should be intimidated by the big names in our opponents’ corner to the extent that we surrender the match before it is played.

Of course, Senegal, who are our opponents for the opening match on Monday, have an array of Europe-based stars. That should not be our biggest concern because our team is in Cameroon to compete.

There is no need to be obsessed by the strength of the opponents. What is key is that we prepare thoroughly for the battles because it’s not going to be easy, even against some of the teams in the group – Malawi and Guinea.

The technical team led by Mapeza have been doing their best to work on the team’s strengths. They even played a friendly match against Sudan last Sunday, which ended goalless.

The Government should be applauded for the role they have played to ensure smooth preparations. For a change, we have been getting doses of good news from the camp, at every turn. No money issues, no threats of boycotts and no shambolic travel arrangements.

Zimbabwe made negative headlines at the last two editions in 2017 and 2019 which were marred by off-field problems, particularly confrontations between the players and the ZIFA board over welfare issues, unpaid allowances and unfulfilled promises.

For a change, there has been a cool breeze blowing over the team’s preparations. Never mind the fights between the ZIFA board and the Sports Commission and the threats of a ban from FIFA.

The team’s build-up to the tournament has been smooth. Government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission, have made the Warriors participation such an enjoyable experience for the players and accompanying officials.

A budget of US$1million has been set aside for the purpose. And Warriors captain Musona has come out in the open to thank the Government for the gesture. The three training camps, which kicked-off in Harare, before proceeding to Yaounde and then the town of Bana, have been successful.

The players have received their allowances timeously, with some of the money being paid in hard cash, for their convenience.

“I would like to thank the Sports and Recreation Commission (Government) for their support in paying players’ allowances on time and the camping of the team in Cameroon since 30 December 2021.

“This means a lot to us as players and we really appreciate it.

“As players, we are extremely grateful because it shows us how deeply our Government cares about us and football. It will motivate us to do well and fight for the country as we always do.

“The team can now fully focus on preparing well for the tournament without any distractions. We are extremely grateful,” said Musona.

That said, we now look forward to our first game against Senegal on Monday. Let’s all rally behind the team so that we break the AFCON jinx. Go Warriors Go!