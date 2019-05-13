ED looks forward to working with Ramaphosa

(file) President Mnangagwa (right) speaks to his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, during the just-ended Third Session of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission meeting in Harare. - (Picture by Justin Mutenda)

Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has joined other world leaders in congratulating African National Congress (ANC) leader Mr Cyril Ramaphosa following the party’s electoral victory officially announced on Saturday night. ANC, which has ruled South Africa since the end of apartheid 25 years ago, won the majority of the seats in that country’s sixth parliament with a 57,5 percent share of the national votes.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) led by Mr Mmusi Maimane remains the official opposition after it got 20,7 percent of the votes followed by former ANC youth leader Mr Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) which garnered 10,7 percent votes to secure third place.

President Mnangagwa took to the micro-blogging site Twitter soon after the announcement of the elections results and congratulated his South African counterpart.

In his congratulatory message, President Mnangagwa said he was looking forward to working closely with Mr Ramaphosa in strengthening of relations between the two neighbouring countries, whose strong ties date back to the period of the liberation struggle.

“Congratulations Cde @CyrilRamaphosa on your election victory. We wish you success as you build a strong and prosperous South Africa, and look forward to working closely together as we further strengthen the relationship between our two nations,” said President Mnangagwa.

The result gives ANC 230 seats in the 400-member parliament.

Mr Ramaphosa’s inauguration as President of South Africa will take place on May 25. South Africans last Wednesday cast their votes in the country’s sixth national election since apartheid.