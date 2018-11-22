ED launches e-learning kits

President Mnangagwa displays a token of appreciation he received from a Girls High School pupil (right), while Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango (middle) looks on at the launch of exercise books and e-learning kits in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday launched smart e-learning kits and exercise books at Girls High School in Harare, as part of efforts to modernise the education sector, pursuant to the achievement of Vision 2030. The launch was a result of collaboration between the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education; the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development and the private sector.

The 10 e-learning kits that were launched were donated by Devtech and a Rwandan organisation.

Each kit includes 40 tablets and an overhead projector. The kits will be distributed to one school in each of the country’s 10 provinces.

The exercise books that were launched are a new initiative to raise awareness on various social issues that include health, gender climate and environment, among others, by including such messages on the exercise books’ covers.

President Mnangagwa said the achievement of quality and inclusive education relied on the provision of teaching and learning resources.

“The smart e-learning kits and exercise books we are launching today will indeed be useful in building a knowledge base for learners, which is integral in the modern and fast-changing world of today, as well as critical to the achievement of vision 2030,” he said.

“These materials must be adaptable to our situation and touch on science, technology, ICTs, health, environment, gender, HIV and AIDS, among others.”

The President said investment in education was key to poverty reduction and production of a skilled human resources base.

“Furthermore, the modernisation and industrialisation agenda, coupled with the need to enhance productivity, entrepreneurship and wealth creation, all require an effective and responsive education system,” he said.

“Our education system must, therefore, inculcate the appropriate fundamentals to learners so that they think broadly and creatively from a young age.”

President Mnangagwa said Government was open to partner private players to improve the education sector.

“It is upon this background that my Government is opening up platforms for companies to partner and promote matters related to science, entrepreneurship, child welfare, gender equality, public health, environmental care and financial literacy, among others,” he said.

“In the same vein, administrators in our primary and secondary education system must undertake programmes and activities that purposely encourage scientific thinking, problem solving, innovation and inventions amongst our young learners.

“One of the key pillars of the competency-based curriculum is research and development, which requires extensive electronic equipment, as well as ICT infrastructure such as internet connectivity, to access critical information from the global village.

“I, therefore, invite more partners to invest in the provision of robust solutions to our education system.”

President Mnangagwa said the competence based curriculum should equip learners with scientific, vocational and technical skills to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

“This reorientaion, however, demands adequate and appropriate resource provision, especially in areas of contemporary teaching and learning materials,” he said.

“I urge teachers to play their part in improving the standard, quality and relevance of our education system.”

President Mnangagwa urged students to take advantage of the e-learning platforms that would be established at their schools.

“I encourage all learners to take advantage of e-learning platforms established at their primary and secondary schools to equip themselves with knowledge and skills that prepare them for higher and tertiary education,” he said.

“Our future and the prosperity of our nation depends on the ability of our young people to adapt to the ever-changing and evolving global trends.”

Speaking at the same occasion, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Paul Mavima said education was critical in the achievement of Government’s vision.

“Education is the most important sector to achieving the vision of an upper middle income society by 2030,” he said. “We have to empower our learners with skills that would make them competitive in the 21st century,” he said.