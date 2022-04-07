Econet launches ‘Smart US dollar Bundles’

The company said the development, which followed relevant regulatory approvals, will provide convenience for its customers and help Econet generate much-needed foreign currency to reinvest in its network and to improve the customer experience.

Herald Correspondent

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe yesterday launched ‘Smart US Dollar Bundles’ that will allow its customers to buy airtime, data and SMS products in US dollars.

The company said the development, which followed relevant regulatory approvals, will provide convenience for its customers and help Econet generate much-needed foreign currency to reinvest in its network and to improve the customer experience.

The move is expected to bring relief to millions of customers with US dollar free funds, who can now use them to buy airtime, data and other telecom products, without having to first change their money into local currency.

“We are excited to be able to offer our customers the convenience and choice to purchase our products in whatever currency they have at their disposal,” said Fungai Mandiveyi, the company’s Media and Corporate Communications Executive.

Mandiveyi said customers would now be able to buy the smart bundles in denominations of ranging from US$0.50 up to US$10.

“Customers will be able to purchase the bundles via their EcoCash FCA wallet, by buying physical recharge cards from airtime vendors and selected merchants, or by purchasing recharge till slips (vouchers) from Econet shops, OK and TM Pick n Pay supermarkets countrywide,” he said.

He added that the process of recharging the USD airtime was easy.

“To recharge the USD airtime, customers simply enter *121#, the recharge key and press dial. To convert the airtime to Smart USD Bundles, customers just need to dial *143# and they will be presented with the option to convert their airtime to Smart USD bundles.”

Mandiveyi said the company was today (Thursday) rolling out a massive marketing campaign to help raise awareness of the new airtime purchase option among its customers and the general public.

Econet Wireless, the largest mobile network operator in Zimbabwe, recently became the first company to launch 5G in the country.

Speaking at the launch event, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) Director General, Dr Gift Machengete noted the sector’s need for foreign currency to upgrade services and allow operators to invest in new technologies.