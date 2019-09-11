Eatout Music Feast on cards

Rebecca Kabaya Arts and culture reporter

MUSIC and food lovers will be in for a treat at an upcoming festival dubbed “Eatout Music Feast” slated for September 21 at Hellenic Cultural Centre, Harare.

Speaking at a Press conference held in the capital yesterday, Eatout Music Feast founder, Nicole Rautenbach, said:

“The objective of the event is to raise awareness on the social inequality of homelessness, give clothes, blankets, sanitary wear, medical checks, showers, haircuts, entertainment and a fine dining experience for the homeless community.

“There will be food stores and all funds raised will be channelled towards the building of a transitional shelter and programs that benefit the homeless.

“This event will provide a platform for the interaction between the homeless people and decision makers in the corporate world,” she said.

She said all the proceeds will be given through partnership with other organisations that have been working with the homeless over the years including the Methodist Trinty, Anglican Cathedral, Smiles, Good Samaritan.

“We are in partnership with a number of organisations who helps us to strategically mobilise the homeless to come and for this event we are targeting 300.

“As an organisation, we define homeless as someone who has no shelter, staying in the streets or one who has shelter but does not have food, clothes like those in orphanages as they need our help,” she said.

Artistes billed to perform at the fête include Edith WeUtonga, Alexio Kawara, Mangoma and Masa Caroleen.

Eatout Music Feast is in its second year after being successfully launched in October last year at Hellenic Sports Cub, Harare.