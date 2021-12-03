Eastern African Standby Force (EASF) Director pays courtesy call on Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs

The Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave welcomed the Eastern African Standby Force (EASF) Director Brigadier General, Getachew Shiferaw, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, on 1st December 2021. The EASF Director was on a working visit in Seychelles, meeting with various high government officials, including a courtesy call on the President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, at Statehouse, on 2nd December 2021.

Principal Secretary (PS) Fock Tave welcomed and thanked the EASF Director and his team for their visit, recognizing the important role of the EASF, particularly in matters of peace and security in the region. PS Fock Tave reaffirmed Seychelles’ commitment to the organisation despite the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On his part, the EASF Director Brigadier General Getachew Shiferaw thanked the Seychelles government for the warm hospitality and its continued commitment towards the EASF. He added that Seychelles plays a pivotal role in terms of Maritime Security. “EASF has continued to deliver on its mandate, but has experienced a few challenges, particularly due to the ongoing pandemic,” noted the EASF Director. The organisation has requested that further engagement by Member States can help address these challenges by providing guidance and commitment in terms of financial contributions.

In line with his working visit, EASF Director and his delegation also attended the Official Launching of the Youth Seminar on Peace Workshop at the Espace Building.

The meeting was attended by Director General for Regional Affairs, Mr. Steve Lalande, Director for Regional Affairs, Mr. Christian Faure and Second Secretary, Mr. Andry Accouche. The EASF delegation also comprised of Head of Peace Operations Department, Brigadier General Henry ISOKE and Head of Administration and Finance Ms. Lina Hoareau.

