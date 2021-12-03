Chitungwiza employee back in court over US$3 000 fraud

Herald Reporter

The trial of a Chitungwiza municipality plumber Believe Marau accused of duping a home seeker of US$3 000 is set to be heard on January 10, next year.

Marau appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Brighton Danana today who remanded the matter to next year, as the State indicated that it would be ready to handle the matter after the festive season.

Marau initially appeared at the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court on November 16 facing fraud charges.

Allegations are that sometime in July 2020, Mr Richard Makiseni was referred to the accused by Mr Shadreck Savieri that she was selling a stand in Unit K valued at US$3 000 cash.

The home seeker then paid a deposit of US$2 000 after being shown a site plan and he later paid the remaining US$1 000. All the payments were witnessed by Mr Savieri and Mr Pafungei Mhepo.

Mr Makiseni followed up regarding the stand, which was promised to be ready within four days from day of full payment, but nothing materialised.

The complainant then inquired with the Chitungwiza municipality head office using documents availed by Marau where he was advised that the papers were not authentic.

All hell broke loose when Mr Makiseni approached the accused who is purported to have become hostile alleging victimisation. The accused then made a police report. The total value of defrauded money is US$3 000 and $27 926, 55.

Ms Pamela Dzinduwa prosecuted.