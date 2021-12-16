‘E-passports a welcome development’

Kudzaishe Muhamba Herald Reporter

Zimbabweans have welcomed the introduction of the electronic passports, since this will speedily clear the backlog of applications built up during Covid-19 lockdowns.

President Mnangagwa launched the electronic passport or e-passport on Tuesday.

Up to 30 000 passports a day from next year will be produce from early next year

A cross-section of people yesterday applauded the Government for launching the e-passports.

Mr Tafara Mashinga said a number of Zimbabweans in South Africa urgently need to renew their passports but were failing to access new passports so the changes in the new system.

“We are relieved that the Government has announced that the issuing of passports will be decentralised. In addition, I think online payments would be an added advantage to our relatives in the Diaspora,” he said

Ms Nyasha Makwati said: “This is a great initiative. We hope this system starts as soon as possible to facilitate quick issuance of passports. Producing passports that meet international standards will help people to travel without additional complications.”

Mr Edmore Mazhingwi said it was encouraging to note that Zimbabwe was moving in line with other SADC countries had already adopted e-passports.

“We are eager to see the changes that the production of e-passports will bring, especially given the huge backlog that we have.

“More importantly, I am relieved that prices for e-passports are reasonable, especially considering the timeframe it takes for one to get their passport once they apply,” said Mr Mazhingwi.

Acting ZANU PF United Kingdom branch chairperson Mr Xavier Zaware said the diaspora welcomes the e-passports because of the security measures that they come with.

“The e-passport is the modern day development that we appreciate the Government for,” said Mr Zaware.