E-health centres to revolutionise access to healthcare services for rural Zimbabwe

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Health Reporter

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has entered into a Public Private Partnership with ZimSmart Villages, a local telemedicine service provider, to equip rural communities with e-health centres aimed at improving access to healthcare.

Through the collaboration, ZimSmart Villages using its Batsi Health platform will ensure availability of doctors for online consultations with patients who walk into the e-health kiosk while TelOne will provide broadband to ensure connectivity and ZimPost provides courier services to enable the smooth movement of blood samples, medicines and other necessities to and from the communities.

The kiosks are manned by health workers provided by local authorities in the area.

The first kiosk was set up in Chikomba Ward 14 last week, with more centres expected to be set up in other districts across the country.

Telemedicine is the use of electronic and telecommunication technology to deliver clinical care remotely, ensuring that people receive healthcare when needed, especially for those with limited access.

Said ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera, who is also Member of Parliament for Chikomba West constituency: “This area did not have any clinic and the villagers had to walk long distances so this tele-health service will enable us to bring health care to the people. It is not always that people should have to travel to urban areas to get a service, so in line with Government’s devolution policy, we are bringing health care closer to the people.”