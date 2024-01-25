Dynamos to sign another goalie

Genesis Mangombe said Ali is still under assessment but he will be a valuable addition to the Glamour Boys’ goalkeeping department

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

TWO weeks after poaching talented goalkeeper Tatenda Makoni from relegated Cranborne Bullets, giants Dynamos look set to sign yet another goalminder.

Ex-Bulawayo Chiefs goalie Issah Ali is training with the Glamour Boys amid indications he will be reuniting with coach Genesis “Kaka” Mangombe at DeMbare.

The big goalkeeper once worked under Mangombe during his time at Yadah.

They only separated last season when Mangombe was appointed as the second-in-charge to Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa at Dynamos and Ali packed his bags to be with Bulawayo Chiefs.

But the two are heading for a reunion at Dynamos where Mangombe is making carefully considered signings.

With Makoni joining the pair of Frank Kuchineyi and Prince Tafiremutsa in the former giants’ goalkeeping department, the impending arrival of Ali is being seen as a statement of intent by Mangombe going into the 2024 season.

This department lost veteran Tymon Mvula to free spending Simba Bhora early this month prompting Dynamos to go into the market.

But there will only be three goalkeepers at the club meaning one of the three, who are already in their books, will be loaned out to pave the way for Ali.

And insiders yesterday told Zimpapers Sports that there are plans to send Kuchineyi to newboys Chegutu Pirates on loan.

“As a team, we value every player in the team. But Kuchineyi has spent the past two seasons without playing and he is to be loaned to Chegutu Pirates where he could get game time,” said the source.

“Remember Chegutu Pirates lost their goalkeeper Tendai Chirara to GreenFuel and they want Kuchineyi”.

Mangombe said Ali is still under assessment but he will be a valuable addition to the Glamour Boys’ goalkeeping department. “I know Issah Ali very well having worked with him for sometime when I was still at Yadah.

“He is a complete goalkeeper who can give you all you can ask from someone who plays in that position,” said Mangombe.

“He stop shots, distribute the ball well and his aerial ability is top-notch.

“He can also command his area well and is good with his feet.

“If all goes well, I will be ready to have him in the team because I know what he is capable of bringing.

“We will then see how we can shuffle around the department because we already have three good goalkeepers in the team.

“Basically, we are trying to build a team that is capable of competing in the Premiership and other tournaments including the CAF Confederation Cup”.

It will be interesting to see how Mangombe will deploy his goalkeepers with each of them considered good enough to warrant a starting berth.

Dynamos have made some key signings this pre-season window, bringing in the likes of Temptation Chiwunga, Makoni, Tinotenda Makwinja, Nomore Chinyerere, Namibian Sydney Uri Khob, Blessing Dziwo, Frederick Ansah Botchway from Ghana and Freddy Lyndon Alick.

They will start their season with two competitive matches, first facing off against CAPS United in the proposed Harare Mayor Cheer Fund Cup at Rufaro on February 11 before they engage Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Castle Challenge Cup at Baobab a fortnight later.

The Castle Challenge Cup is contested for by the league champions and winners of the premium knock-out tournament-the Chibuku Super Cup.

Ngezi Platinum Stars won the championship for the first time since their promotion in 2016 while DeMbare beat them to the Chibuku Super Cup title in an absorbing final at Baobab.