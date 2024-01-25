Harare, Moscow in human rights deal

A five-member delegation from Russia headed by Mr Ilya Chechelnitskii, the first deputy head of staff of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, yesterday met the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission officials at their offices where they agreed to strengthen relations in human rights protection before signing the MoU.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding on the protection of human rights between the two countries that are suffering from illegal sanctions imposed by some Western countries.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Mr Chechelnitskii said the MoU signified the relations between Russia and Zimbabwe in the field of human rights protection.

“The relations between Russia and Zimbabwe were established as united approaches to the sphere of the protection of human rights for the citizens of Zimbabwe and Russia,” he said.

“Equally important, the protection of social rights, the right to land and environmental rights are part of today’s memorandum of understanding, which has been signed by the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation and the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, sets a new stage in relation with our State human rights protection bodies.

“It contains 10 main clauses which firstly include mutual help on the application of citizens to the Russian Human Rights Commission and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission on the right and the protection of rights of the citizens of Russia and Zimbabwe.”

Mr Chechelnitskii said there was a growing interest of Russia in Zimbabwe as many students from Zimbabwe came to study in Russia.

If they had any issues or needed any help, the MoU envisages that they prioritise their applications and be provided with all the assistance they need.

Mr Chechelnitskii said Russian citizens in Zimbabwe were happy that their rights were being taken care of and they had no complaints.

“They are being provided with consular help and assistance and incorporation into the competent bodies of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“We also hope and believe that if they might need any help in preparation of some documents they can apply directly to the chairperson of the commission and receive the necessary help. We also envisage the constant exchange of information of best practices and joint projects on human rights education among others.”

ZHRC chairperson Dr Elasto Mugwadi said human rights were universal, interdependent, and indivisible.

Dr Mugwadi said the experiences that Zimbabwe and Russia were having were almost coterminous in that both countries were under unilateral cohesive measures which were imposed without the authority of the United Nations.

“These (sanctions) are seriously affecting the enjoyment of human rights across the board from children, women and the general socio-economic rights which are not being enjoyed because of some of these sanctions,” he said.

“The movement of goods, relevant items especially relating to food which should be moving from Russia to Africa in general, not only Zimbabwe, is being hampered by sanctions and therefore the issue of us exchanging views and even taking them up with global human rights bodies is quite critical. That might move the countries that are imposing these sanctions to think otherwise and we must share best practices.”