Duathlon event set for Mount Pleasant

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe are this weekend set to hold another duathlon event at Mount Pleasant Pool as they prepare for the upcoming 2022-2023 triathlon season.

The event is penciled for Sunday and comes after the national association staged its inaugural National Duathlon Championships at Donnybrook Race Track early this month.

Participants will compete in the DuTots, DuKidzs, DuSport, DuFun, DuSupersprint and DuSprint distances as the competition targets all age-groups from young children to adults.

The DuSprint will be made up of a 5km run, 20km bike and 2.5km run while the DuSupersprint consists of a 2.5km run, 10km bike and 1.25km run, and the two categories are likely to be the major highlights of the day.

With the triathlon 2022-2023 season expected to get underway in September, youth and junior national teams can use the event as part of their training for the Africa Championships to be held in Morocco.

The continental showpiece is due to take place in September.