6 Mashwede employees in court over US$70 000 theft

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

SIX employees with Mashwede Village in High Glen, Harare have appeared in court on allegations of stealing US$70 000 from their employer.

Daniel Raradza (24), Delilah Masinjalo (26), Charity Mapengo (43), Centia Zvai (40), Kudzanai Munyama (32), and Patricia Chakari (29) were facing theft charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

They were freed on $50 000 bail each.

On July 20, detectives from CID Homicide received information to the effect that the accused persons had formed a criminal syndicate and they were stealing from their employer.

Information forwarded was that, after sales had been made, the accused would write their daily sales. Instead of writing the whole sale transaction in the manner of sale, the accused would steal cash in US dollars and inflate the amount stolen to swipe transaction values.

Acting on the information, on July 23, detectives arrested four of the employees who have since appeared in court.

Follow ups were made on the outstanding employees who were using the same modus operandi and working in cahoots with their already arrested accomplices.

This resulted in the arrest of Raradza who led detectives to the recovery of US$$1000-00 cash, four-plate gas stove, sound bar speaker, 1x two-in-one blanket, two continental pillows and various male clothes bought using the proceeds of the crime.

Further investigations revealed that this has been going since 2020 and about US$70 000-00 had been stolen by the accused persons using the same modus operandi.