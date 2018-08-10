Dreamstar heads to semi finals

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

A total of 40 gifted finalists selected around the country during auditions are set to battle it out at the Dreamstar talent show semi-finals slated for tomorrow in Harare at Longcheng Plaza.

The show, which was established by Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, as an entertainment platform that seeks to empower local talented youths aged between 12 and 40, who are in the arts and culture, to help them rise from the backstage to the official stage.

Event spokesperson Tinashe Kitchen said the all is set for the semis.

“After going around the country in search of Zimbabwe’s best talent, we are now bringing them together to battle it out this weekend. The response we received this year was more overwhelming and we have seen amazing talent.

“Contestants have been busy with preparations and on our part all is set for the show to roll,” he said.

The lucky top ten contestants will then qualify for this year’s grand finale whose date is yet to be finalised.

The ultimate winner of the competition will pocket $3 000, while the second and third prizes are pegged at $1 500 and $750 respectively.

This year Dreamstar extended its wings to four more universities with Great Zimbabwe University joining Midlands States University and Chinhoyi University of Technology.

For the first time, Dreamstar partnered with Delta Beverages for Chibuku neShamwari Dance Festival whose finals were held last weekend in Mutare.

“For the first time ever, hip-hop and contemporary dance crews featured at the competition and five crews were chosen from the Dreamstar nationwide auditions,” said Kitchen.