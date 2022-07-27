Dreaming big: UZ students launch own ‘Mzaya’ fleet management software

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

A team of University of Zimbabwe computer science students are dreaming to stir the tech market with their fleet management software they are still perfecting and adding more features to help enhance efficiency and plug revenue leakages for vehicle fleet operators.

Mzaya project team leader and second year Computer Science Hons student – Takudzwa Nyanhanga told the Herald on Wednesday that the management system could be scaled to any demand to meet both small and large scale vehicle operators.

“There are so many fleet management software that have been developed here in Zimbabwe and elsewhere, but with Mzaya our focus is efficiency and affordability,” he said.

“Fully digital and automated, the innovative software offers fleet owners a paperless and more efficient way to manage both small and large vehicle fleets on one platform. Mzaya is primarily a fleet management system developed specifically for the little man with the little budget.”

Takudzwa and his team – Douglas Mahleko, Justen Alvarez and Kelvin Mudzimba (computer science students) are showcasing their prototype system at the on-going UZ Research Innovation and Industrialisation Week.

The event is running under the theme: “UZ: Actualisation of a Research – Innovation – Industrialisation Ecosystem Model for Zimbabwe’s Economic Development.”

The young-start ups were now being supported by the UZ Innovation Hub to develop the fleet management software to the commercialization stage.

“Mzaya is a system that allows the owner of a fleet to monitor it remotely. It communicates readings from a truck to the owner via an automated WhatsApp chatbot. In addition to tracking engine and cargo room temperature Mzaya also tracks the exact location of a truck and pinpoints the route travelled, also tracks real – time fuel usage and can detect fuel draining,” Tafadzwa said.

“We started this as a class project and we later dreamed about the possibility of creating a young start-up tech company to address some of the problems facing vehicle fleet owners. Fleet owners often complain about fuel theft, cargo theft and abuse of trucks by drivers who carry cargo off the books.”

He said Mzaya management software aims to plug revenue losses from the usual problems fleet owners often complain about.

The young computer science student said Mzaya is not only limited to tracking and managing fleets of trucks but has endless possibilities which include application in fleets of taxis, school buses and government vehicles – more importantly to the Zupco transport fleet where it could be adapted seamlessly.

“Mzaya can do wonders for the ZUPCO transport system. It can provide real – time location of a ZUPCO bus and passengers too, can know and plan ahead what time the bus will reach their pick up point,” Takudzwa said.

“Mzaya can also work to prevent revenue leakage by dishonest conductors who overload ZUPCO buses endangering human life in a bid to take home the excess revenue off the books. This is a true innovation that could really change the life of the everyday Zimbabweans.”

The biggest advantage of the system is that it can be used via a Whatsapp Chatbot, cutting costs for the small fleet operator.

“It’s still a prototype and I am happy that the UZ Innovation Hub is supporting us to scale up the project to the commercialization stage,” Takudzwa said.

“I’m overjoyed that our project was chosen to be showcased here at the Research Innovation and Industrialization Week. This has given us the opportunity to shine and showcase our innovations to the world and possible investors.”

Said Douglas Mahleko: “I’m the one behind the name Mzaya. I’m super excited. When we started this project we never thought it would be this big.”

Added Justen Alvarez, a member of the team: “There is room to add more, better and unique features. We will keep improving it.”

Fleet management and planning as well as control and monitoring of various activities in the transportation sector are considered to be extremely important at both local, regional and global levels.

An efficient transport sector is a critical ingredient for economic development and transformation.

“Mzaya aims to fill in the critical gaps in the transportation sector. With adequate time and proper resources, we can develop it further up to the commercialization stage.

A number of students in Zimbabwe had developed various fleet management software applications which are being integrated into the management of Zupco and other fleet operators.

The young innovators believe efficient fleet management software could allow business owners to save up to 20 percent in costs by tracking all expenditures and prolonging the lifespan of their vehicles through preventative maintenance.