Don’t get fooled: Know your shorty shorts

For men, too, it’s only natural to want to show off your legs in a stylish pair of summer shorts

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Good to be back in this week’s eddition after a short break and to a beautiful weather.

However, walking along the CBD is now somehow a walk of shame when it comes to dressing.

Yes, it is summer, but are we are aware that we are far away from the beach?

The way we are dressing leaves a lot to be desired.

Do we know how to wear shorts?

In fact, when it’s already sweltering by your 9am, the last thing you want to do is go outside in heavy, full-length pants.

Sure, it’s exciting when the temperatures start to rise, heralding summer’s arrival and the shift to a new, less layered wardrobe.

Dressing for the heat and dressing for the office are not the most congruent of endeavours.

Sometimes you just need to wear some shorts and be comfortable.

So how do you wear shorts to work without worrying about Human Resources management?

But hey at most workstations, wearing shorts to work is an absolute no.

Of course, you should always check to see if your employer has a designated dress code, and whenever in doubt, it’s best to err on the conservative side.

But it is possible to wear shorts in a professional setting, especially if you are in a creative field or other modern-minded work cultures, where the rulebook and atmosphere are a little relaxed.

The key is to find a pair of shorts that isn’t too casual looking (skip super-distressed denim), and most importantly, isn’t too short or too tight.

A mid-thigh or knee-length version with tailored details and a sleek, simple silhouette is usually a safe place for starters.

But, worth noting for shorts that don’t fit that description: A lot of the magic happens in how you style them.

For men, too, it’s only natural to want to show off your legs in a stylish pair of summer shorts.

Since it is summertime shorts are perfect for occasions such as holidays, braais, and a day at the pool, or strolling downtown for a catchup with the boys.

That being said, you can notice that there is no particular dress code imposed by any of these situations.

Don’t get fooled!

Just because you’re not constrained by a dress code, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t put a little thought, and actually make a smart purchase.

First things first: the fit

By nature, shorts are inherently a comfortable, casual piece of clothing that is meant to provide freedom of movement while keeping you cool.

Not all of us are tall and slim, so make sure the shorts work to your advantage and provide the comfort you’re paying for.

By the way the fit goes hand in hand with your body shape and the secret is knowing basic proportion rules.

Shorter shorts will make you look taller than you actually are.

Fitted or tighter shorts look good on slim guys and slim shorts will make a larger guy look smaller.

On another note, shorts that are too wide around the legs should stop being manufactured as they don’t work to anyone’s advantage.

For the shorter guy like Yours Truly, the same principle as above works, but upside down.

If your shorts are too long and the hem falls below the knee, putting that pair back on the shelf would be a smart idea. If you actually like that particular pair, try to see how it would look if you roll them up a little bit.

Getting them tailored is a good option, just avoid dressing in shorts that are too long as they give a lousy look and can make you look shorter.

Surprisingly, most guys with a bit of meat on them make the big mistake of buying the largest pair of shorts thinking it will make them look slimmer.

That is not the truth!

Larger shorts will give you a baggy and messy appearance.

Stick to your regular size as that is the ticket to pulling off a stylish summer outfit.

One of the golden rules when wearing shorts is about the colour.

The majority of guys keep it simple when it comes to the colour of the shorts.

That’s why most of them just blend it with the crowd.

Black, navy, burgundy, grey or khaki shorts are the favourites as these colours are versatile and easy to look after, but aren’t the only options you can try this summer.

Speaking of which, knowing what to wear on and off stage, — some fashion news alert, musician Jah Prayzah has introduced new fashion style — “the leather pack”, which he is now mostly seen in on stage.

The new fashion trend has gone viral on social media and asked to comment about it, his manager Keen Mushapaidze said each time and season they always try out new things.

“We have travelled all over the world, and we have seen that we need to move with trends. We sat down with our designer and stylist and decided to try something new and colourful,” he said.

Until next time, enjoy the summer!!!