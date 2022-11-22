Don’t be comfortable in camp houses, prison officers warned

The national chairperson for Phakamani/Simukai Women's Club Mrs Marian Chihobvu flanked by executive members to meet members at Bindura Prison

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

The ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Phakhamani/Simukai Women’s Club has become more than just a women empowerment initiative but also a safety net where social issues are discussed.

Mrs Marian Chihobvu, ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu’s wife, said this when she visited Bindura Prison recently.

“Work hard and help your husbands as you build your own homes. When you retire, you will have somewhere to go, even at your rural home. What causes early death for people who retire, is being destitute,” said Mrs Chihobvu.

She encouraged prison officers and their spouses to mobilise themselves and start self-help projects.

“The houses you fight for in prison camp are not yours. We have rampant cases of husband snatching, gossiping and stealing because you are not channeling your energy towards productive things,” she said.

She urged female prison officers and wives of prison officers to be part of the women’s club and improve their standard of living economically and socially.

Mrs Chihobvu said women should draw lessons from the First Lady Dr Auxullia Mnangagwa for her tireless effort to improve the status of women.

She encouraged female officers and wives of male prison officers to start income generating projects like sewing, kitchens, nutritional garden, cross border trading among others under Phakamani/Simukai Women’s Club.

“You cannot be borrowing salt in this era. Laziness will make you envious and feel jealousy towards your fellow women who are hard working,” she said.

She said through the Phakamai/Simukai Women’s Club programme many women have bought vehicles and built houses.

Ms Ennie Matimati from Chawagona Prison said they want to acquire land and start farming as a group.

“We understand farming and it has huge returns which can quickly transform our lives. This programme is good for us as housewives. We cannot rely on our husbands for everything,” she said.

“Internal savings and grocery rounds will ensure that you focus and channel money towards large projects like building houses.”

Bindura Prison Correctional Officer Grade 1 Nyarai Chaitezvi encouraged other women to join and improve family economics.

“I did not have adequate information about the programme but now I have full knowledge and understanding. I will be joining a group at Kingstone Farm,” she said.

In Guruve, wives of prison officers have raised US$3000 which they will be sharing soon.

Mrs Patience Conoria said, “We are taking turns to buy pots for group members. We wish to start a goat project but we were stopped by an outbreak of diseases. As the 2022/2023 agriculture season beckons, we want to venture into soya beans, maize and sorghum production,” she said.

“As we meet for the projects, we take the opportunity to discuss and counsel each other on various social problems.”

Officer Commanding Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services Commissioner Charity Gezi said Phakamani/Simukai Women’s Club is dealing with mental health issues by providing a safety net for women.

“As women meet for the Phakamani/Simukai, they get to know each other better and share problems. We are experiencing a number of suicides in the province,” she said.

“Peace starts at household level. When women spend most of their time being productive, it reduces domestic violence.”