Zimra official mugged, injured by robbers

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A 35-year-old Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) customs officer was early on Monday attacked and injured by two unknown men who robbed him of cash R2000, clothes and a computer.

Mr Eugene Madambi commonly known in the local social circles as Zola was stabbed and seriously injured after trying to fight the robbers near his house in the low-density suburb.

It is reported that the customs officer was on his way from a local pub when he met the assailants at around 4am.

He sustained a deep cut on the left abdomen and head injuries and has been taken to Bulawayo for further medical attention.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district Chief Superintendent (Dispol) Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

“The matter is still under investigations and we are yet to make any arrests,” he said.

“So far, we have established that the complainant had been drinking beer at one of the local bars on Sunday evening, when he decided to go home at around 4am on Monday.

“He was travelling in his own vehicle alone and along the way, he noticed a silver Honda Fit that was trailing him which suddenly stopped in front of his car when he was about to get to his house,” said Chief Supt Nyongo.

He said the suspects then went to his vehicle indicating that they had brought his cell phone which they claimed he had left at the bar.

As he tried to check for the cell phone, they told him to come out, but he resisted and one of the assailants grabbed him by the neck and the other his pockets and took R2000 from his pockets.

The other man beat him on the head with a blunt object and they searched his vehicle and took a laptop, a fleece blanket, some shoes and drove away with items worth US$480 and R2500 cash.

Madambi was later assisted by a security guard and was taken to the hospital and the matter was reported to the police.

The incident comes a few weeks following the kidnapping of four Zimra customs officers in Musina, South Africa by a gang which released them after getting a ransom from their relatives.