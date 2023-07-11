Doctor to testify in Biti’s assault case

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The doctor who attended to Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Trauma Centre in Borrowdale, Harare after she was allegedly assaulted by politician Tendai Biti is expected in court tomorrow to give testimony.

Biti is facing allegations of assaulting businesswoman and investor Mrs Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The doctor is coming to court as a third witness after Biti’s lawyer, Mr Alec Muchadehama finished cross examining the second witness, former Pokugara Properties general manager Mr Michael Van Blerk.

In the previous sitting, Mr Van Blerk told the court that it was necessary for him to come in between Biti and Mrs Aleshina in order to save the businesswoman from the legislator who was charging aggressively towards her whilst shouting.