Mahusekwa road accident claims two

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

Two people died while several others were injured along Mushandirapamwe-Mahusekwa Road when a Toyota Hilux D4D pick up traveling from Marondera lost control, veered off the road, and overturned once before landing on its right side.

Mashonaland East police provincial spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

“The incident occurred on 09 July around 1500 hours at Tabanga turn-off along Mushandirapamwe-Mahusekwa road.

“It is reported that the driver Ishmael Chitembure (47) of Elmswood Park, Marondera was driving a D4D pick up due west towards Mahusekwa Growth Point with 19 passengers on board,” said Insp Chazovachiyi.

“On approaching Tabanga turn-off, the driver reportedly hit a pothole and lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road to the left side, overturned once before landing on its right side.”

Police said one passenger died on the spot. Marondera Traffic attended the scene and rushed the injured to Mahusekwa Hospital where another passenger was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Inspector Chazovachiyi urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the road.