DNA tests for the 8-year-old pregnant Bindura girl after alleged perpetrators deny charges

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

DNA tests (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) will be performed on the child of an 8-year-old Kambira girl after she delivers as two teenage step-brothers accused of raping her deny the charges.

Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni visited the minor at a safe house where she is under medical surveillance.

She said a DNA test will prove if one of the two step-brothers is the father.

“The ministry will be briefing the nation as we go on because my officers are working closely with the social development department,” she said.

The two 17-year-old teenage boys have been arrested and released into the custody of their parents pending investigations.