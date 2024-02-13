Dheka wins Harare Grand Prix

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

MODOKAI Dheka successfully defended his Harare Grand Prix Open Darts Tournament title when he got the better of Collen Mukucha at Ligi Restaurant on Saturday.

Dheka who is also the Harare Darts Association chairman was in his best form to defeat the Mashonaland West based Mukusha in a tightly contested final.

The Harare Grand Prix was the first tournament on the National Darts Association of Zimbabwe calendar and was open to players from all the nine affiliated provinces.

Dheka a member of Msasa based Cool Cats Darts Club, won the inaugural tournament last year and continued with his fine form at a tournament that had 64 players turning up.

For his efforts Dheka was rewarded with US$50 a food hamper, floating trophy and a gold medal.

Mukucha of Chinhoyi had a US$30 a food hamper and a silver medal as Kudakwashe Tore of Harare was third.

Tore who is also the Harare Darts Association secretary general managed to walk home with US$20 hamper and a bronze medal as Bongani Dube of Gwanda was fourth.

Dheka said he was pleased to win the tournament for the second time in a row and will continue to work hard.

“I am very happy with the win and the competition was very tough but I am glad that I managed to win.

‘There was a lot of competition but I managed to go all the way to the final and win. I have been working hard through practising and I hope we have many of these tournaments in the future,” said Dheka.

Mukucha won the most 180s after hitting seven times while Dube had the highest close of 124.

The women’s section was won by Sibongile Kagodora who walked home with US$30 a hamper and a gold medal. Gweru based Lisa Taruvinga was second pocketed US$25, a hamper and a silver medal as Netsai Chinanga of Murehwa was third.

Angela Some completed the top four podium and also won the highest close on 115.

The Harare Grand Prix Open Darts Tournament was the first tournament on the National Darts Association of Zimbabwe calendar.

The tournament was first held last year in Highfield but this year they moved to a more central Ligi Restarant which attracted many players.

Kudakwashe Tore the Harare Darts Association, secretary general, said the tournament went on well and thanked Ligi Restaurant for providing the venue.

“The idea was inspired by the Great Britain Grand Prix which has the same format where players start by opening rather than closing.

“We are looking forward to more than 60 players to turn up and some from Bulawayo have shown interest in the tournament. We are happy that this year we will have some women competing on their own after we had a mixed competition last year. This year we have an improvement in the number of participants from the women’s side and this has helped us a lot,” said Tore.

Ligi Restaurant General Manager Tawanda Masango said they are happy to be hosting more sports as they were so much into snooker before.

“We are very pleased to have managed to host such a big tournament like the Harare Grand Pix which was very successful. Our intention is to host as many sports activities as possible. We used to host pool but we have since diversified and darts have joined to partner us,” said Masango.