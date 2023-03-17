Devolution projects help women access health facilities in Mazowe

Women in Chigwida, Gombekombe and the farming community in Galloway in the Mazowe North constituency who have for years endured long walking distances to access medical care are now relieved following the completion of the construction and rehabilitation of the three primary health care facilities.

Herald Reporter

Judicious exploitation of devolution funds will now see the end of perennial challenges among rural women in accessing health care services in Mazowe North following the construction of two major health care centres.

In Ward 2 of the constituency, Chigwida Clinic which was constructed through devolution funds and financial contributions from legislator Cde Campion Mugweni is now complete.

The prolonged period of having no clinics had contributed towards child mortality rates due to failure in securing maternity services on time in the Chiweshe area.

Ward 2 Councillor Bester Mhandu said the Chigwida Clinic which had been under construction for the past two years would now end health woes in the area.

“Since 1980, we never had a clinic in our area, a situation which has posed challenges in curbing maternal health challenges among our rural women.

“Courtesy of the devolution funds, we have managed to work with the community in erecting this important structure which is now complete. We are now waiting for the official opening,” said Clr Mhandu

Cde Mugweni said the construction of the clinics in rural parts of his constituency was a display of the Second Republic’s commitment to leaving no one and no place behind in the economic development agenda.

“We also have Gombekombe Clinic in Ward 4 which is also now complete. I am glad to report that we now await delivery of the furniture that we bought. The furniture will be delivered anytime from now and the clinic will become functional.

“I have also made sure that our Constituency Development Funds (CDF) have gone towards the establishment of a clinic at Galloway Farm in Ward 29 where we are renovating. We are also supplying hospital equipment like beds and all the other necessary clinical requirements. Many thanks go to President Mnangagwa whose Vision 2030 we are pursuing today,” said Cde Mugweni.

Meanwhile, villagers in the Bare area of Chiweshe in the Mazowe North constituency successfully completed construction of a weir that will see an end to water challenges being experienced by both humans and livestock.

Having been stalked by water woes for many years, the Bare community started constructing the weir in 2019 after receiving cement from Government.

Speaking during a tour of the weir Cde Mugweni said it was the first community-built dam in the constituency.

He commended the locals for complementing Government’s efforts.

“I came here in 2019 with Zinwa engineers who surveyed the area after the community bemoaned cattle deaths due to water challenges. Today, I am happy to say, the weir is now in use,” said Cde Mugweni.

“The people, working with their local leadership, including headmen, successfully built and completed this dam.”

The mountainous Bare area is one of the dry places in Chiweshe, with villagers also making calls to intensify borehole drilling.

Project co-ordinator Mr Gift Sango, a Zanu PF provincial member, said the dam was a result of commitment by the community to assist Government, as well as an attempt to mobilise 5 million votes.

“We received cement from Government, and then we built this dam ourselves,” he said.

“This is how we are helping the Government to improve the livelihoods of people as we seek to attain 5 million votes for our President Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

The community has appealed for help to expand the dam.

“Our wish is that we get resources for the expansion of this dam so that we improve water harvesting,” Headman Wallen Chinyere said.

“This will also ensure that we go through dry seasons with sufficient water for our livestock as well as for gardening projects.”