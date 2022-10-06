Devolution funds ending maternity woes in Mazowe

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Judicious exploitation of devolution funds will now see the end of perennial challenges among rural women in accessing health care services.

This follows the near completion of two major clinics in the Mazowe district where rural folks have for years been walking long distances to get medical aid.

Prolonged ages of having no clinics have seen a spike in child mortality rates due to failure in securing maternity services in the Chiweshe area.

Ward 2 councillor in Mazowe North Cde Bester Mhandu said the Chigwida clinic which has been under construction for the past two years will now see an end to health woes in the area.

” Since 1980 we never had a clinic in our area a situation which has posed challenges in curbing maternity issues among our rural women.

” Courtesy of the devolution funds we have managed to work with the community in erecting this important structure which is almost 90 percent in completion, the roofing has been done and as of now we are working on the flooring of the clinic and soon to have our official opening, ” said Mhandu

Mazowe North legislator Cde Campion Mugweni said the building of the clinics in rural parts of his constituency is a display of the Second Republic’s commitment to leaving no one and no place behind in the economic development agenda.

” We also have Gombekombe clinic in ward 4 which is also already near completion.

” I have also seen to it that our Constituency Development Funds( CDF) have gone towards the establishment of a clinic at our Galloway farm in ward 29 where we are rehabilitating through paintings and putting of paraphernalia like beds and all necessary clinic equipment, so our many thanks go to President Mnangagwa whom we are sharing the Vision 2030,” said Mugweni.