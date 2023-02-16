DeMbare loan out Muringai to Mozambique’s UD Songo

HARARE giants Dynamos have loaned out defender Tino Muringai to Mozambican champions UD Songo.

The 22-year-old leftback will play for the three-time Mocambola champions for the 2023 season, which is expected to kick off next month.

Muringai, who joined Dynamos in 2019 at the age of 17 years, has been a long-term target of the Mozambicans. UD Songo are building a team to compete in the CAF Champions League after winning the league title last year.

DeMbare confirmed they reached a loan agreement for one year.

“The club is pleased to confirm the loan of Tinotenda Muringai to Uniao Disportiva De Songo FC (UD Songo) of Mozambique for a year with an option to extend.

“Muringai is contracted to Dynamos FC till 2024 and both parties mutually agreed on this deal,” said the club in a statement.

