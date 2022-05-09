DeMbare in self-inflicted pain

TIGHT MARKING . . . Bulawayo City midfielder Melikhaya Ncube (left) closes the path for Dynamos forward Emmanuel Paga during yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium. — Pic by Lee Maidza.

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos ………………………………….. (0) 1

Bulawayo City ……………………………. (0) 1

CAMEROONIAN forward Albert Eonde was the Fall Guy yesterday when Harare giants Dynamos threw away a good chance to extend their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership football table after conceding a last minute equaliser against minnows Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium.

Eonde missed a crucial penalty, with just under 10 minutes of regulation time remaining, as DeMbare appeared perfectly poised to claim a routine win against the bottom of the table side, following King Nadolo’s 57th minute lead.

In the end, the Glamour Boys paid dearly for the several missed opportunities, including this 82nd minute penalty, which could have killed off the game as a contest.

They were duly punished late on after the Amakhosi skipper Vincent Moyo pounced on a poor clearance from a corner kick and bundled the ball home to deny Tonderai Ndiraya’s men the maximum points, which they clearly deserved in front of an appreciative crowd.

The manner DeMbare players buried their heads in shame after the game summed up the mood within the camp.

Their coach Ndiraya was upset with many things yesterday and did not hide his disappointment as he told reporters that Eonde was not one of the designated penalty takers in the team.

Dynamos supporters were also unhappy with the way their team gave away the game, in this dramatic finish, which also saw Bulawayo City’s new coach Farai Tawachera getting sent off in his first match in charge.

Ndiraya said his team should take the blame, as they conceded from corner kick again, reminiscent of their last game at Whawha.

“I am disappointed by the way we conceded today. But I am more disappointed by the way we fluffed so many chances that we created. So it’s the lack of precision which let us down today.

“And of course we had a moment to kill off the game with that penalty and then what did we do? We lacked leadership in the field. Eonde is not a regular penalty taker in our team. We have got penalty takers in our team but they allowed him to take the penalty.

“But we’ve got to blame ourselves, all of us, for failing to grab maximum points today. If we had won, it was going to take us to extend our lead with four points.

“So it’s two points dropped today. It’s so disappointing but what can we do? We got this result ourselves and we just have to dust ourselves up and look ahead and look forward to the next match against Highlanders,” said Ndiraya.

The Glamour Boys played a day after their nearest rivals in the championship race Chicken Inn had dropped points in the goalless draw against Herentals.

However, Dynamos still lead the pack with 30 points, two ahead of the Gamecocks. DeMbare yesterday controlled the game and had numerous scoring opportunities which they failed to capitalise on.

Big Nigerian forward Alex Orotomal, utility man Godknows Murwira all came close. Bulawayo City looked organised and did well to repel the hosts for the better part of the game.

But Nadolo, who had a brilliant outing yesterday, broke the resistance with a forceful shot inside the box that went in via the woodwork in a crowded box in the 57th minute. This was his second goal for DeMbare in as many matches after breaking the duck at Whawha last week.

Dynamos continued to enjoy lion’s share of the game and had a good chance to secure the points when defender Lewis Ncube handled inside the box in an aerial tussle with Eonde and referee Brighton Chimene pointed to the spot.

The Cameroonian, who has been struggling to assert himself this season, held on to the ball in the hope of reviving his confidence but he complicated things for himself with a tame shot from the spot which was saved by goalkeeper Reward Muza.

But DeMbare suffered heartbreak when they failed to defend a last minute corner kick, with Moyo at hand with the goal that halted City’s five-match losing run, which had cost coach Philani Ncube’s job last week.

New coach Tawachera was sent off the bench after storming the pitch when his team had conceded the penalty, in a dramatic finish to the game. City still remained bottom of the table with seven points, but Tawachera was still excited by the point against the log leaders.

“It was a very difficult game, but we kept our composure.

“Even when they scored we knew we would come back.

“We knew our capabilities and when we started playing Dynamos looked tired. They had no imagination, there was no creativity in the midfield when Nadolo went down.

“We knew we could play but the penalty was a harsh decision but it’s fine. This is part and parcel of the game but we believe in God, we knew they were not going to score it because according to the circumstances it was not clear but we are fine, we don’t want to talk about that.

But when they missed it, it was game on. It gave us confidence. It’s unfortunate when I was sent out I had gone in there to calm down the situation.

Teams

Dynamos: T. Mvula, E. Jalai, F. Makarati, S. Appiah, S. Nyahwa, G. Murwira, T. Mavhunga (P. Jaure, 70th minute), K. Nadolo, A. Orotomal (M. Orfori, 60th minute), B. Antonio, E. Paga (A. Eonde, 70th minute).

Bulawayo City: R. Muza, L. Ncube, W. Munorwei, V. Moyo, L. Sibanda, W. Ndiweni, M. Ncube, D. Jaricha (C. Chinomona, 53rd minute), G. Mutungamiri (R. Sibanda, 87th minute), N. Ndlovu (D. Dhlodhlo, 53rd minute), C. Machisi

Castle Lager Premier League Results

Yesterday: Dynamos 1, Bulawayo City 1; Bulawayo Chiefs 2, Highlanders 2; Tenax 1, Triangle United 1.

Saturday: Harare City 0, Manica Diamonds 0; Chicken Inn 0, Herentals 0; ZPC Kariba 1, Whawha 0; FC Platinum 3, CAPS United 0; Black Rhinos 1, Ngezi Platinum 1.

Friday: Cranborne Bullets 0, Yadah 1.