Delegation assesses Kariba Dam rehab project

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Kariba Bureau

A high level delegation from the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) Council of Ministers and their board plus financiers of the Kariba Dam rehabilitation project have toured the work being done downstream of the dam.

The work includes rehabilitation and redesign of the plunge pool, which was being eroded by falling water when the floodgates are opened.

While this is now exceptionally rare with all water for several years flowing out through the power stations, the work was needed.

ZRA chief executive Engineer Munyaradzi Munodawafa expressed satisfaction with the progress so far despite setbacks caused by Covid-19 and geological make up of rocks on the foot of the Kariba Dam.

The rehabilitation project would double the lifespan of the dam, built more than 60 years ago, and Eng Munodawafa stressed the dam remained safe and current works would further strengthen it.

The dam supplies electricity to both Zimbabwe and Zambia, and has economic functions through the fisheries, and recreation and tourism.

Among the delegates on the visit were Council of Ministers chairperson Minister Zhemu Soda, Zambian Energy Minister Peter Kabala and European Union Ambassador to Zambia Jacek Jankowski.