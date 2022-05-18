Deborah Fraser to be laid to rest on Saturday

Award-winning gospel artist Deborah Fraser will be buried on Saturday in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal. She passed away over the weekend after suffering a stroke a few weeks ago.

Fraser, who had been battling diabetes for years, died on Sunday in the presence of her family at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

She was popularly known for her first solo album, Abanye Bayombona.

Arts and Culture Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, visited the Fraser home in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg. “The beauty about her is that her music was ministered to us and her music has been very popular with South Africans. Her passing away has affected all of us because this is an icon, this is a legend. This is somebody who has been there for South Africans in terms of the music. As a government, we have come to pass our condolences and to be able to say to them, through the loss and pain, the government is there for them.” – SABCNEWS