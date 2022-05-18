Deborah Fraser to be laid to rest on Saturday

18 May, 2022 - 10:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Deborah Fraser to be laid to rest on Saturday Deborah Fraser

The Herald

Award-winning gospel artist Deborah Fraser will be buried on Saturday in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal. She passed away over the weekend after suffering a stroke a few weeks ago.

 

Fraser, who had been battling diabetes for years, died on Sunday in the presence of her family at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

 

She was popularly known for her first solo album, Abanye Bayombona.

 

Arts and Culture Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, visited the Fraser home in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg. “The beauty about her is that her music was ministered to us and her music has been very popular with South Africans. Her passing away has affected all of us because this is an icon, this is a legend. This is somebody who has been there for South Africans in terms of the music. As a government, we have come to pass our condolences and to be able to say to them, through the loss and pain, the government is there for them.” – SABCNEWS

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting