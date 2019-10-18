DCCs to set up other structures

Joseph Madzimure and Yeukai Tazira

Recently elected Zanu-PF District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) members for Harare should start setting up lower structures in preparation for the election of the provincial executive, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu has said.

The call comes after the Zanu-PF Politburo on Wednesday endorsed the newly-elected Harare DCCs executive members as part of a restructuring exercise to strengthen the party ahead of 2023 national elections.

In an interview yesterday, Dr Mpofu said the way forward was to now build towards the formation of the provincial executive.

“So, the DCCs have a mandate to restructure the lower organs, districts, branches and cells,” he said “Once that exercise is done, then we would have fully restructured Harare. After that we will elect provincial executives.”

Dr Mpofu said national political commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda was working on the programme to complete the structures.

“Harare is only the beginning of the national restructuring programme, from there the programme will move to other provinces,” he said.

“Harare and Bulawayo are the two provinces that needed restructuring and we set up a committee to do that.” Dr Mpofu said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was superintending over the party’s affairs in Harare, while Vice President Kembo Mohadi was assigned to oversee the setting up of structures in Bulawayo. “The Harare restructuring exercise was headed by Vice President Chiwenga and the Bulawayo one was headed by Vice President Mohadi and that process helped a lot in putting up some assemblies of political organisations in these two cities, but now the DCCs, which had been actually disbanded some time ago, had been brought back to address the issues of structures in these two provinces,” he said.

“The programme will proceed to deal with the other provinces which have not been facing any challenges in terms of organisation.”

The aim, Dr Mpofu said, was to prepare the party for the 2023 elections. A United Kingdom-based think tank, Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a member of The Economist Group, recently predicted a comfortable win for the ruling party in the 2023 harmonised elections.