Davis Cup team back in action next month

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Davis Cup tennis team is expected be back in action next month when they compete in the Africa Group III in Algiers, Algeria.

The event is due to take place from August 10 to 13 with hosts Algeria, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe taking part.

The team made up of Benjamin and Courtney Lock, Mehluli Sibanda and Thabo Ncube will be led by new captain Freeman Nyamunokora.

Nyamunokora takes over from Gwinyai Tongoona. Tennis Zimbabwe are also hoping to send a junior player, Tinaye Badza, as part of their development efforts.

TZ president, Biggie Magarira, confirmed they have a new captain and preparations for the upcoming assignment are underway.

“Our preparations, they are right on course because now the clearance came from the SRC (the Sports Commission) and we had confirmation.

“Locally-based players have confirmed, we have Mehluli Sibanda going. Then we are trying to squeeze in our junior player so that he gets experience because we should start building a team which is going to take over from our seasoned senior players.

“So if they can travel and experience such scenarios in (countries) like Algeria and Egypt, (in) North Africa, they will grow mentally, positively, so we are trying to do that. Hopefully, we will manage to get the funds to send our junior player.

“Benji and Courtney are busy with tournaments in Europe, with preparation. So I think next week or so they will be travelling to Algeria, maybe a week in advance in preparation to play a tournament on clay.

“But everything is on course and we have already sent our contracts to our players. And we also have a new captain Freeman Nyamunokora. He is now the new captain who is going to travel with the team,” said Magarira.

Zimbabwe were relegated to the Africa Group III following their defeat to El Salvador in the World Group II play-offs at Harare Sports Club in March. They will be hoping for a quick return to the World Group II when they battle it out in Algeria next month.

Three nations will be promoted to the World Group II play-offs and two nations will be relegated to Africa Group IV. “The guys are enthusiastic. They want to come back into (the World) Group II. “We have got eight teams and three teams are going to qualify so I am quite confident and I think we will do it and we are actually in the middle of the preparations.

“I am grateful to some of our sponsors who have come on board,” said Magarira.