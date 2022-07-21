Harare to host CBL pool finals

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

A NEW champion will be crowned at the annual Carling Black Label National Pool Finals at Reserve Bank Sports Club in Harare on Saturday.

The event will mark the end of a two-month battle of a tournament that had provincial qualifiers held in 24 centres nationwide from July 2.

The annual Carling Black Label Pool tournament, which was put on ice for the past two years due to Covid-19, will bounce back with 64 men and 32 women making it to the finals.

Harare Province, who hosted the last tournament in 2019, will have the privilege to play host once again with about 150 players having qualified for the national finals which has for a pool table and $700 000 as prizes for the overall winner.

In 2019, the regional qualifiers were increased from 10 to 24 with over 2 000 participants taking part, an increase of about 700 players compared to 2018.

Delta Beverages and the Zimbabwe Pool Association have an association that dates back to 15 years ago.

In 2019, Tendai “Inspector” Mubaiwa and Flatta Moyo were crowned Carling Black Label National Pool champions in Harare.

Mubaiwa, of Hatfield in the capital, beat Benjamin Mabhugu for the title.

Nicknamed “Inspector”, it was the third CBL National Pool Championship win for Mubaiwa in recent years.

He was the best male player at the same competition in 2015 before winning it in Bulawayo in 2018.

Moyo, who hails from Bulawayo, emerged as the champion in the women’s section.

She defeated Jessina Musiiwa in the women’s final while Tariro Vhondo and Christine Sengwe were third and fourth respectively.

Mubaiwa and Moyo managed to beat 63 men and 31 women who were part of the finalists of the tournament staged by Harare Province.