Dancehall Keddah’s career amplified, aims high

Kumbirayi Shonhiwa

Arts Correspondent

Rising afro-dancehall and reggae artiste musician Edward Cheza, popularly known as Keddah, has the recently held Amplifaya Festival 2022 to thank for uplifting his musical profile.

The event, jointly hosted by EarGround and Gateway Stream Music, featured a number of emerging as well as established musicians including Boi Shona, Takura, Suhn, MJ Sings, Leo Magozz, Kyla Blac, Alvin The New Guy, Andrea The Vocalist, Kim Makumbe, DJ Krimz, Ti Gonzi, Malish and Tebza.

Months later, Keddah has seen the fruits of the festival and revealed in an interview that he is much known and getting mileage because of the gig.

“The Amplifaya gig was truly a stepping stone for me,” he said. “It gave us the much needed exposure to fans just as much as to promoters. After performing onstage, we were immediately approached to play at the Braai Out Festival 2022 by Chipaz Promotions and other smaller bar owners to perform there.

“Because I perform with a band, it is easier to perform in restaurants, at corporate functions and private settings. The Amplifaya event organizers also gave us a helpful workshop before the show on creative entrepreneurship which looked at stuff like PR & Marketing, substance abuse/mental health, as well as copyrights, royalties and contracts.”

With his fans sometimes calling him DK, Keddah was born 29 years ago in the capital’s bustling Glen View 8 suburb.

Wherever he performs, Keddah has revellers singing along to several of his songs thanks to his amazing vocal skills and accompanying live band.

His rapport with the acoustic guitar whilst onstage leaves fans begging for more and the Chitungwiza-based singer can also play the drums, keyboards and mbira.

“I once played drums for Bob Nyabinde back in 2008 while I was still a pupil at Prince Edward School in Harare,” he said. “I also featured as a band member for various singers, including Zimdancehall legends Guspy Warrior and Dhadza D.

“I then ventured into production, working on singles for Dhadza D, Ninja Kabhidha, Brimstone Fyah, Zeria Music (Gospel), Famous 7 (Sungura), Seke Vibes (Jiti) and Dzemudanga Mbira Group, among others.

“I have always, since I could remember, been a fan of music. Its all I have ever loved. Growing up my favourite musicians where Michael Jackson, Taso, T.O.K, 50 Cent and a lot more. Killer T is the main reason I fell in love with Zimdancehall, though. To this day he still remains my favourite dancehall artist.”

Deciding to take the solo route, in 2018 DK released a singles collection titled Shanda followed by an EP in 2019 called Swere Ngoma which includes the title track plus Munodzoka Rinhi, Murokesheni and Ndinokuroora.

“My big break came after the release of the EP Mashoko Kwamuri (2021) with songs like Chida Moyo, Pamba Pano, Jahman and Mukwasha iMboko,” he said. “The collaboration with Lazzie T titled Old Men/Nyarai has proved quite popular with fans attracting thousands of views on YouTube to date.

“In 2022, I produced my third EP titled Most Promising, an eight-track offering that includes songs such as More Money, Bhowesa (featuring DJ Wisler), Rombe, What Kinda Wife and I’ll be Okay (featuring Real-Day 1). So far, I’ve worked on collaborations with Zoe Lerae, Willis Wattafi, Feli Nandi, and Alexio Kawara among others.”

Keddah has also produced a number of good quality videos, making his music accessible on online platforms including YouTube.

Available clips include Ghetto Anthem, Mukana, Tora Mari Yako (ft. Zeria Music), More Money, Hesi Bhebhi and Mukwasha Imboko.

Keddah bemoaned the fact that some promoters underpaid emerging artistes because of their low exposure.

“It’s very difficult to perform with a full band as an upcoming artiste because most people offer between US$50 to US$100 only which will not be enough to cover transportation costs for the band, let alone pay them,” he said.

“However, we soldier on. We want to be on each and every poster for each and every big show and be able to deliver a stellar performance. I will be working on more music and collaborations with popular artists.”