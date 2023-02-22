Cyclone Freddy: Mashonaland East Provincial DCP activated

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Mashonaland East Province has activated its provincial Department of Civil Protection, as the province braces for Cyclone Freddy, which is expected to have an effect in some parts of the country soon.

In an interview with The Herald today, Mashonaland East Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa said the department has been activated at all levels, across the province.

“In preparation for Cyclone Freddy, the province has activated its civil protection machinery,” he said.

“Accordingly, the Permanent Secretary’s board room shall be the provincial command centre. District Development Coordinators’ board rooms will be command centres for the respective districts.

“Evacuation centres which could be used for human shelter and storage facilities have been identified. In this regard, the chairpersons of civil committees and sub-committees must be on high alert.

“We have already activated our machinery from village, ward, district and provincial levels so that we are prepared for any eventualities,” he said.

Cyclone Freddy is anticipated to bring heavy rains to Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.