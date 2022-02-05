Covid-19 regulations gazetted

Herald Reporter

The relaxation in the level two Covid-19 lockdown announced last week, the biggest being the re-opening of schools on Monday, have now been gazetted.

As the fourth wave of infection, driven by the Omicron variant, continues ebbing to almost the low levels seen between waves, Acting President Constantino Chiwenga announced last week that schools could now open on Monday for the first term.

The curfew now starts at midnight, bars and restaurants were able to open until 10pm, but only for fully vaccinated people showing certificates.

While the level two lockdown remains in force, so public masking, sanitising and social distancing remain mandatory.

The amendment gazetted as a statutory instrument yesterday states that notwithstanding anything in the much amended regulations: (a) the general school calendar for in person schooling commences on the 7th February, 2022, subject to compliance with such additional sanitary measures as may be prescribed in circulars issued by the Ministries responsible for primary, secondary, tertiary or technical education;

(b) there shall be a curfew from midnight to 0530 hours subject to the exemption for essential services and other exceptional cases specified in the principal order;

(c) restaurants, hotels, licensed premises and night clubs shall operate from 0800 hours to 2200 hours; (d) admission to restaurants, hotels, licensed premises and night clubs shall be restricted to customers and patrons who exhibit proof of full vaccination.”

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga also relaxed entry requirements into the country.

Fully vaccinated returning residents and visitors no longer need to undergo quarantine when they enter Zimbabwe, but like all others entering the country, must have a valid negative PCR test less than 48 hours before entry.

“Those visitors not presenting a valid negative PCR test and a certificate to that effect shall be denied entry into Zimbabwe; those returning residents not presenting a valid negative PCR test and a certificate to that effect shall be quarantined at their own cost for ten days, while those found to be positive will be isolated in accordance with the provisions of the principal order,” reads the notice.

All workers can now return to their offices full time.

Preparation for the opening of schools is now at an advanced stage and is expected to be seamless following declarations last week that they were ready for the resumption of face-to-face classes without risking a spike in Covid-19 infections.