Covid-19 containment measures lifted

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

CABINET has lifted all remaining Covid-19 containment measures including restrictions at ports of entry, mandatory wearing of face masks but vaccination activities will continue.

The lifting of restrictions comes in the wake of the World Health Organisation (WHO) statement last week that Covid-19 no longer constitutes a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern”.

Zimbabwe like the rest of the world was affected by the pandemic, but its management of the crisis was hailed across the world as one of the best Covid-19 management cases.

Despite the economic drawbacks occasioned by the pandemic on world economies, Government commendably managed to forge ahead with its economic development strategies towards Vision 2030 as espoused by President Mnangagwa.

Improvement of the country’s health sector towards the attainment of best international practices was accelerated as the nation trained its focus on confronting the novel virus, while massive infrastructure development projects continued, mines re-opened and the re-engagement drive was intensified among other programmes.

Speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had directed that vaccination activities in all provinces should continue, with support from the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

“The mandatory wearing of face masks will be lifted as the country adopts the strategy on the long-term management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All border measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 be lifted with immediate effect and tourists should no longer be required to produce Covid-19 vaccination certificates at ports of entry or at tourist resorts around the country,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga updated Cabinet that the Covid-19 recovery rate was 98 percent with cases still being recorded across the country though the pandemic is now under control.

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa said response mechanisms are still in place to confront the Cholera outbreak with five deaths having been recorded in the country from 722 cases with 669 recoveries.

“Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that the cholera risk assessment which should guide the application of the Oral Cholera Vaccination has been completed across all the 10 provinces.

“Active surveillance of points of entry and exit is continuing as part of a multi-sectoral approach in response to the cholera outbreak.

“Government is availing funds in order to bolster the country’s response,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the Government and the Arab Republic of Egypt have formed a partnership aimed at enhancing bilateral co-operation and maximising shared benefits in the pharmaceuticals, biological products, and medical devices sectors.

“This partnership will be formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and the Egypt Drugs Authority (EDA) that builds upon the strong historical and friendly relations between the two countries.

“This landmark event represents a significant step towards strengthening the regulatory frameworks of both Zimbabwe and Egypt in the pharmaceuticals sector.

“A delegation from Egypt Drug Authority will be in the country from 10 to 12 May, 2023 for the MoU signing ceremony.

“This partnership will not only enhance the safety and efficacy of medicines in both countries but also promote the development of the pharmaceutical industry and create opportunities for investment and trade,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She also said VP Chiwenga, in his capacity as Minister of Health and Child Care, reported to Cabinet on progress made as at day 50 in the implementation of priority projects for the 1st 100-Day Cycle of 2023.

“In order to ensure that primary health care clinics have adequate water supplies, the drilling of boreholes was completed at Neta, Gwarava, Matedzi and Mposi Clinics in Mberegwa District, Midlands Province, and at Twin Tops and Manyewe clinics in Mhondoro District, Mashonaland West Province.

“The Ministry managed to install solar power at seven Primary Health Care Clinics, namely: Bazha Mission Hospital in Matobo District; and Simangani, Mwembe, Songwa and Chisoma Clinics in Hwange District, all in Matabeleland North Province; Nyabondo Clinic in Mangwe and Madlambudzi Clinic in Bulilima District, in Matabeleland South Province.

“To improve access to health facilities and promote health and well-being, the construction of the Cowdray Park Health Centre was completed, with equipment installed, while Mataga Clinic in Mberengwa District has reached 80 percent completion.

“The construction of an incinerator at Chivi District Hospital was completed, while that at Gokwe South District Hospital is at 90 percent completion, with fencing being the only outstanding work.

“The installation of an oxygen reticulation system with a bulk storage tank at Chipinge District Hospital was completed and is now functional,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.