COVID-19: Cases rise to 48

Herald Reporter

Two more people have tested positive to Covid- 19 bring the total number of cases in Zimbabwe to 48.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care latest Covid-19 update indicates that the cases are two female returnees one from Botswana and one from South Africa who both tested positive on the eighth day of quarantine.

As at yesterday the total number of cases stood at 48, received 18, active cases 26 and four deaths.

“Today (yesterday), 830 Rapid Diagnostic Tests(RDT) screening tests and 443 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 32 862,” read the statement from the Ministry.

The ministry has continued to encourage people to stay at home and avoid going top crowded places.

“Where people come together in crowds, it is more difficult to maintain social distance of at least one metre,” said the Ministry in a statement.