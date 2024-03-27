Coventry salutes Team Zimbabwe

Sports Reporter

SPORT, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry has paid tribute to Team Zimbabwe for a commendable performance at the just-ended African Games in Accra Ghana.

The team returned home with 11 medals including three gold ones.

Zimbabwe was represented in 10 disciplines – athletics, chess, cycling, cricket (men and women), karate, judo, rugby, swimming, tennis and triathlon.

And half of those 10 sports codes secured at least a medal, a feat that charmed the Minister, herself a former athlete who participated in three editions of the Games between 2007 and 2015.

Team Zimbabwe secured gold medals in swimming and cricket (men and women).

They added four silver medals from tennis, swimming and rugby.

Swimming contributed two more bronze medals while athletics weighed in with the other two.

Speaking at the official welcome ceremony for the team at a Harare hotel, today Coventry praised the athletes, coaches and management for their valiant efforts.

She said the country needed to celebrate such sporting accolades.

“We are here to celebrate you and recognise all the hard work and to say thank you.

“So, congratulations on coming back with 11 medals, three gold, four silver and four bronze. We are really proud of each and every one of you,” said Coventry.

The Minister also presented monetary incentives to the medallists.