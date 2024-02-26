Coventry impressed by Geo Pomona Waste Management sports facilities

Minister Kirsty Coventry (left) being shown the sports and recreational facilities being built by Geo Pomona Waste Management in Harare by the company's chief executive officer Dilesh Nguwaya.

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry has expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the construction of sports and recreational facilities at the Geo Pomona Waste Management in Harare.

Coventry toured the site on Monday afternoon in the company of officials from the Ministry.

She was briefed by Geo Pomona Waste Management chief executive officer Dilesh Nguwaya on how the company has turned around what used to be a smelly dumpsite into a world-class sporting facility.

The project houses two high-quality tennis courts, two basketball courts and a football pitch that recently got FIFA certification. The FIFA certification will also make the artificial turf football pitch eligible for national team training.

“I think the facilities are incredible,” Coventry said after the tour.

“To think that once this was a massive dumpsite and to hear all the information and the work that has gone into the cleaning, the clearing and the revamping and now to be standing on an astro turf that is high standard, internationally recognized, is incredible and I want to thank Geo Pomona and the team for giving back into sport and recreation.”

Nguwaya said they are looking to construct terraces, changing rooms and add a restaurant at the facility.

“The important thing is that our national team will come and train here when they play against other teams that use this kind of turf. The other facilities to be added here include a restaurant, stands and changing rooms,” said Nguwaya.