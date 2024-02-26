Solar project benefits 100 families…Irrigation plans afoot

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Zimbabwe-China cooperation in uplifting rural communities is bearing fruit with the installation of a solarised borehole system benefitting at least 100 families in Ward 2 of Zvimba District.

The families now have access to clean running water and great potential to irrigate their crops.

Running under the framework of the China-Zimbabwe Agriculture Cooperation Demonstration Village, the programme has brought relief to Chisora villagers, particularly women who had to walk long distances to get water.

The solarised system replaced a bush pump.

Mrs Angeline Mushayavanhu who is also part of the village water committee said the project had come as a relief to the community which had to walk long distances to access water.

“We are happy as a committee for having access to clean water near us,” she said.

Another villager Mrs Lydia Mazengera said she could now water her garden.

“It’s a welcome development because as women we had to walk long distances and having to deal with long queues,” she said.

Zvimba Rural District Council welfare officer Mrs Diana Tsuro hailed China Aid for providing funds for the setting up of the system.

“This is an important water and sanitation project in Zvimba District and we would like to thank China Aid for providing the funding for the purchase and installation of the solar equipment,” she said.

Mechanization Specialist Mr Zhou Shiwei said the project was aimed at making water available to the people and complement the Government of Zimbabwe’s effort.

Irrigation Specialist Mr Tang Jun Ling took water point committee members through a short course on maintaining the borehole equipment.

“We want to make sure that the system serves the community for as long as possible through sound maintenance systems,” said Mr Tang.

A workshop was held to equip the community with knowledge on how to maintain the solar equipment supported by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs representative Mrs Eresina Musiiwa and agriculture specialist Ms Sibusisiwe Madhiye.