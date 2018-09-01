Council polls: Zanu-PF asserts dominance

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF asserted its dominance in the July 30 harmonised elections where at least 51 of its local authority candidates were declared councillors unopposed.

This was after MDC-Alliance and other political parties failed to field candidates.

It also emerged that MDC-Alliance failed to field candidates in at least 41 wards where other political parties managed to submit names of candidates, bringing to a total of 92 wards where the political outfit could not field candidates.

The Nelson Chamisa-led alliance fielded more than five double candidates in some wards, while at least 15 independent candidates won in the local authority elections.

This is contained in a list published by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Thursday.

“It is hereby notified, for general information that following the July 30 2018 local authority elections, the following were obtained, the candidates listed in Part 1 of the schedule were declared duly elected councillors in their respective wards with effect from July 30 2018 as no other nomination papers were accepted for the said wards at the close of the Nomination Courts,” read the notice published by ZEC Acting Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana.

“It is further advised that results following polls are as indicated with the candidates listed in bold in Part 11 of the Schedule declared duly elected councillors in their respective wards with effect from July 31 2018.”

Mr Chamisa lost the presidential election to Zanu-PF candidate President Mnangagwa and had his court challenge dismissed by the Constitutional Court (Concourt) for lack of evidence.

Mashonaland Central Province had the bulk of areas in which political parties failed to field candidates, a development that saw 19 Zanu-PF candidates uncontested.

Midlands Province had 13 Zanu-PF candidates, while Mashonaland East and Masvingo provinces had nine Zanu-PF candidates apiece that were duly declared as councillors uncontested, while Matabeleland South had one ward.

An analysis of the local authority election results showed that the MDC Alliance failed to field candidates even in some areas that it was perceived as its stronghold such as Chitungwiza municipality in Ward Three and Four, leaving Zanu-PF romping to victory as it had to contend with perceived smaller political parties.

Other areas that MDC Alliance failed to field candidates include Matabeleland North in areas like Nkayi, Umguza, Bubi, Tsholotsho and Bulilima Rural District Council.

Some of the wards the MDC Alliance fielded double candidates included Marondera municipality (Ward10), Chegutu municipality (Ward Three), Chitungwiza municipality (Ward Seven), Harare municipality (Ward 29) and Goromonzi rural district council ward Two.

The MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe won two wards in Nkayi rural district council (Ward 28) and Makoni rural district council ward 15.

There were at least 15 independent candidates who won.

Zanu-PF had at least three double candidates in Chegutu RDC (Ward 19 and 22) and Pfura RDC (Ward Two.)

People’s Rainbow Coalition led by former Vice President Dr Joyce Mujuru got one ward in Chipinge RDC (ward25.)