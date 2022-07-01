Cottco managing director arrested over corruption

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) managing director Pious Manamike and the company’s head of marketing, operations, ginning and logistics, Maxwell Njanji, have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) over corruption.

Zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure has confirmed the arrest.

He said the two were arrested for “corruptly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction as defined in Section 173 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 and money laundering as defined by Section 8 of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act [CAP 9:24]”.

Manamike, who was arrested on June 28, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Njanji was arrested yesterday, detained at Avondale Police Station, and is expected to appear in court today for initial remand.