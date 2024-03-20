Consumer protection blitz targets smuggled goods

The CPC has proposed expanding the operation to target the source of the smuggled goods entering the country

A recent joint operation by the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), and law enforcement agents has uncovered widespread trade in smuggled goods at Harare’s downtown shops, commonly known as tuckshops.

This development has prompted calls for a nationwide expansion of the crackdown to tackle the problem.

The operation, conducted between 14 and 15 March, focused on consumer protection and anti-smuggling efforts.

According to an internal memo from the CPC, several businesses were found to be in possession of smuggled goods and violating various sections of the Consumer Protection Act (Chapter 14:44).

The CPC has proposed expanding the operation to target the source of the smuggled goods entering the country. Additionally, they recommend a nationwide approach to tackling consumer protection violations and anti-smuggling efforts.

The seized products are currently being held at the ZIMRA Manica Warehouse in Harare.

Authorities have also placed an embargo on the sale of a specific energy drink brand, Power Plus, due to unsubstantiated claims of libido enhancement. ZIMRA officials have prohibited further distribution of the product pending further investigation.

The recent raid highlights the longstanding issue of smuggled goods in Zimbabwe. The country’s extensive and sometimes challenging-to-patrol borders create opportunities for smugglers to exploit weaknesses. While efforts like this raid are commendable, reports suggest inconsistent enforcement and potential corruption within border security and customs, allowing some smuggled goods to enter the country.

Affordability is a major driver of the smuggled goods trade, as these products evade import duties and taxes, making them cheaper and more attractive to consumers with limited budgets. However, smuggling deprives the Government of vital tax revenue and harms local businesses struggling to compete with the lower prices. Additionally, the quality and safety of smuggled goods are often unregulated, posing potential health risks to consumers.

The CPC plays a critical role in safeguarding consumers from such practices. Their mandate encompasses a wide range of activities, including protecting consumers from unfair trade practices, misleading advertising, and fraudulent conduct. They also mediate disputes between consumers and businesses, educate consumers about their rights, and take action against offenders through enforcement activities.