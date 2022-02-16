Community service for Cohen

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Mbare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini last week convicted Amanda Berkowitz nee Cohen after he found her guilty of criminal assault.

Cohen insulted Waverley Plastics managing director Aron Vico by calling him a thief and a gay boy.

Vico reported Cohen to the police for calling him fraudster, thief “mbavha’ and gay boy during a verbal altercation at Waverly premises in Harare’s Graniteside industrial area.

Cohen had denied the charges.

In his ruling, Mr Vitorini noted that someone who shouts obscenities in public is also to some extent morally liable for public indecency and that a nominal fine would not register the attitude of the court towards her conduct.

Mr Vitorini initially sentenced Cohen to six months’ imprisonment, with three set aside for three years on condition that she does not, within that period, commit any offence involving criminal insult for which she would be sentenced to imprisonment without the option of a fine.

The remaining three months were also suspended on condition that she performs 105 hours of community service at Highlands Police Station.

The magistrate said that he wished to send a message to the public that indecency in the public domain is unacceptable.