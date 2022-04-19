Community pools resources to build clinic…. gets US$5000 boost from Simbisa Brands

Simbisa brand Beitbridge manager, Frank Mudau (centre) handing over a donation of US$5000 to the Whunga Clinic Construction steering committee yesterday. -Picture by: Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Villagers in the Whunga area, under Beitbridge West who have pooled resources to construct a clinic, received a shot in the arm yesterday with US$5000 cash from Simbisa Brands to complete the project.

Among other things, the opening of the clinic in Ward 10, will address the challenges most of them are encountering in accessing primary health care facilities.

Currently, they are relying on Nhwali and Zezani clinics which are located more than 20km away, while some have to travel to Manama Mission Hospital in Gwanda South or Beitbridge town for health care services.

Simbisa Brand’s manager for Beitbridge Mr Frank Mudau said they had decided to join hands with the community in minimising service delivery challenges they are experiencing.

“We appreciate the support we have received from Zimbabweans as Simbisa Brands since we opened our first store in Harare in 1987. We have grown in leaps and bounds within Africa,” he said.

Mr Mudau pointed out that it was critical for corporates to strengthen ties and increase support for community development initiatives in their respective areas of operation.

Whunga Clinic Construction Committee, chairman, Mr Ratang Muleya said so far they had moulded 86 000 bricks enough to build the main clinic’s structure and one nurses’ cottage.

He said the idea to build the health facility was mooted in 2014 but since then nothing happened until a new committee was created in 2021.

“So what we have done is to mobilise the villagers to buy cement and mould bricks,” said Mr Muleya.

“We have been receiving overwhelming support from both those members of the community within Zimbabwe and those in the diaspora.

In addition, we received 200 bags of cement through the Beitbridge West Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which we used to mould 31 000 standard bricks”

He said with the current cash injected by Simbisa they intend to start construction of the main clinic’s infrastructure and procure window and door frames among other equipment required for the project.

Mr Muleya said the clinic will be located near Whunga Primary School and that they will continue mobilising more resources to make sure that even when it opens it is well stocked.

“Our current situation is dire, considering that we already have transport challenges and most members of the community are finding it hard to access the health facilities in Nhwali and Zezani or Simbisa town,” he said.

Beitbridge Rural District Council’s chief executive officer, Mr Peter Moyo commended Simbisa Brands for supporting community development initiatives from the grassroots level.

Already, the council is constructing a clinic in Dumba, Ward 15, and another has been completed at Tshabili, Ward 2, while the community is working on another clinic in Ward 14 at Mazunga and another at Malabe in Ward 1.

The development comes a few weeks after residents of Beitbridge town undertook to raise R200 000 to fix eight grounded vehicles at the local district hospital in the next three months.

Among the vehicles to be fixed by the Friends of Beitbridge Trust, are five ambulances and three services vehicles.