At 42, Zim’s star shines brighter

Mass displays show this year’s Independence Day theme: “Leaving no one and no place behind’’ at Barbourfields in Bulawayo yesterday. — Picture by Hatred Zenenga

Fungi Kwaramba in BULAWAYO

UNIVERSAL access to healthcare, free education, affordable accommodation, improvement of working conditions for employees, are in the offing as President Mnangagwa walks the talk on development that leaves no one and no place behind.

Addressing the nation in Bulawayo yesterday, where the country’s main Independence Day celebrations were held, the President said despite the adverse effects of illegal sanctions, Covid-19 and climate change, Zimbabwe has made tremendous progress in the past 42 years of self-rule.

“As a diverse but one nation that is united under one national flag; we reaffirm and reinforce our unity, love and harmony for one another and for our great country.

“We refuse to be divided. The cords that bind us are much stronger than any differences which we may ever encounter.

“In unity, Zimbabwe is rising; no one and no place shall be left behind as we march forward towards our vision of a prosperous and empowered upper middle income country by 2030.”

The President, who was accompanied by his wife First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF Second Secretary Kembo Mohadi, and service chiefs told Zimbabweans to embrace each other, working together in the building of a modern and advanced nation.

“In the midst of great adversity and difficulties such as the illegal economic sanctions, our country has a lot to be proud of, which was realised over the past 42 years.

“Equally, invaluable lessons have been learnt which will make our actions more targeted for coordinated and balanced development.

“Production, productivity, hard honest work, innovation, and an entrepreneurial culture are the cornerstones of all our individual and collective national effort. Hence, realistic and responsive approaches will continue to mould the implementation of our policies, projects and programmes, informed by the development mantra that, ‘Ilizwe liyakwa ngabanikazi, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’.”

On its part, President Mnangagwa said, Government will build an enabling environment for the envisaged modernisation and industrialisation.

“The Second Republic is unwavering in its commitment to create opportunities in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism, infrastructure, healthcare, education, sciences and Information Communication Technologies, among other sectors.

“This is what was fought for by the many heroes and heroines of our great country.

“As Zimbabweans, both at home and abroad, you have a sacred obligation and responsibility to find your niche and help build our motherland, riding on the abundant business and investment prospects in our economy.”

The President enunciated progress that has been made in the mining, agriculture and tourism sectors, which are three key sectors for the country’s development.

“We are walking the talk, ‘Zimbabwe at 42: No one and no place is being left behind’. Good governance and people-centred service delivery are non-negotiable.

“The administration and development within our local authorities must, therefore, be reflective of the modernised, industrialised and prosperous country that we are currently building.”

The President added that milestones are being achieved in the critical health sector as the country is recording a reduction in maternal mortality.

“More health facilities are being constructed, rehabilitated and modernised from the districts upwards to enhance accessibility and convenience to the general populace,” he said.