Comesa honours outgoing secretary general Ngwenya

Oliver Kazunga Bulawayo Bureau

THE Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has honoured the outgoing secretary general Mr Sindiso Ngwenya in recognition of his distinguished service in regional integration.

In a statement, Comesa said Mr Ngwenya was leaving the organisation next week after serving for a maximum two five-year terms as secretary-general and 34 years within the regional trading bloc.

“The chair of the Comesa authority Mr Hery Rajaonarimampianina, President of Madagascar, has bestowed on the outgoing secretary general of Comesa Mr Sindiso Ngwenya, the Honorary Distinction Commander of Malagasy National Order.

“The honour is in recognition of Ngwenya’s distinguished service in regional integration,” said Comesa.

During his tenure, Mr Ngwenya oversaw the establishment of many trailblazing Comesa programmes and institutions.

Meanwhile, Mr Rajaonarimampianina has signed, on behalf of the Comesa Authority of Heads of State and Government, the contract for the incoming secretary general Ms Chileshe Kapwepwe of Zambia.

“This marks the completion of the transition process and paves way for the handing over of the Comesa chief executive’s office to Ms Kapwepwe on August 7, 2018.”

Ms Kapwepwe was appointed and took oath of office during the 20th Comesa Summit that took place between July 18 and 19 in Zambia.

“At the same time, the president simultaneously signed the contracts for two assistant secretaries general: Ambassador Dr Kipyego Cheluget (programmes) and Dr Dev Haman (administration and finance) respectively,” it said.

Comesa comprises 19 African countries including Zimbabwe that have agreed to consolidate and converge their economies through full market integration.

The economic bloc’s director of Trade and Customs Dr Francis Mangeni is on record saying his organisation would be appointing a new secretary this year through a competitive process.

The Comesa secretariat, which is based in Lusaka, Zambia is headed by the secretary general assisted by two assistant secretaries general, one for programmes and the other for administration and finance.

With 19 countries, a geographical size of 11,6 million kilometres, a combined Gross Domestic Product of $755 billion and a population of 520 million, Comesa makes up a third of Africa.

The bloc is the largest regional economic body in Africa and has enormous potential.