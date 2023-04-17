Col Nyakusamwa Dies

Herald Reporter

The Salvation Army Zimbabwe, Botswana and Madagascar Territory has been plunged into mourning following the death of its Chief Secretary Colonel Francis Nyakusamwa yesterday.

He was 63.

The Territorial Commander, Commissioner Wayne Bungay announced the death in a statement issued yesterday evening.

“It is with sadness that I announce the shocking news of the promotion to glory of our Chief Secretary, Colonel Francis Nyakusamwa. He passed on this evening after 5pm. He was admitted into hospital yesterday (Saturday) . Please pray for Colonel Juliet (his wife) and the family during this difficult moment as they come to terms with this devastating news,” read the statement.

Col Nyakusamwa, who was the second in command in the Territory, was appointed on May 1, 2022.

He was ordained as a minister of the gospel in 1986 with the rank of lieutenant and rose through the ranks.

He served in international service at the church’s International Headquarters in London, UK and as Divisional Commander in Kakamega in Kenya.

He is survived by his wife Colonel Juliet and three children.

Mourners are gathered at Number 9 Dingle Road, Belvedere in Harare.