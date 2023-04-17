  • Today Mon, 17 Apr 2023

Franceys picks second medal at SA Champs

Sports Reporter

TEAM Zimbabwe concluded their participation at the just-ended South Africa Senior National Swimming Championships in Gqeberha on a positive note with Ryan Franceys picking a bronze medal (youth) in the men’s 400m freestyle.

Franceys came third in 4 minutes 21.17 seconds, setting a new personal best in the process. His previous time was 4 minutes 26.84 seconds.

It was his second medal, having won another bronze in the men’s 200m freestyle on the first day of the competition.

Zimbabwe’s other medal came from Mkhuseli Mahobele, who won gold in the women’s 200m butterfly.

The five-day championships ended on Sunday.

