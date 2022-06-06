‘Cleanliness should be everyday’

Environment and Tourism patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses people during the national clean-up campaign in Mabvuku, Harare on Friday

Tendai Rupapa

Senior Reporter

HUNDREDS of Mabvuku residents and businesspeople on Friday joined hands with Environmental Patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in cleaning up the suburb as part of the national clean-up day.

The Redbull business centre was left spotting a fresh, clean new look after heaps of garbage that spoilt the area’s ambiance was removed, thanks to the First Lady for leading the clean-up .

In her remarks at the occasion, the mother of the nation expressed gratitude to Mabvuku residents for participating in the event which she said bodes well for their health and image.

“Allow me to thank you for responding positively to this national programme and for taking it upon yourselves to come out in such good numbers to be part of the basic Zimbabweans that are ready to make a difference and take responsibility to keep Mabvuku in Harare Province clean. Indeed we all have a responsibility to keep our precious environment clean,” she said.

The First Lady said cleanliness was not meant for the clean-up day alone, but should be an every day routine. “You must be always smart to the extent of being pointed at that woman is smart, her ways are smart, the road she moves on is smart and her household is smart. We should always be smart. I am happy that even youths came out in their numbers to participate in the cleanup,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa said poor waste management had become a national environmental challenge and Harare Province had not been spared from the menace.

“Waste has accumulated at undesignated places such as road servitudes, open spaces, sanitary lands and even wetlands and this negatively impacts on human health, air and water quality as well as the aesthetic value of the environment.

“Poor waste management also impacts on the environment discharging gases that contribute towards climate change as waste dumps are sources of methane, which is one of the ruinous gases. Ladies and gentlemen, the time to reimagine and rethink about our waste management discourse is now. Gone are the days of following the linear economy in waste management. It is a fact that the world is gradually adopting and adapting to sustainable consumption and production patterns which emphasise on waste minimisation and resource efficiency,” she said.

As the country marches towards Vision 2030, the First Lady said, it was critical to scan the world and adopt strategies that allowed the nation to leapfrog and get to its desired state in the shortest possible legitimate time.

“In my view waste management is one such area with such opportunities. As a country we must therefore invest in sound management of waste in this nation. What remains critical at the end of the day is that ultimately our nation achieves a clean, safe and healthy environment we all want.”

She said cleaning and caring for the environment not only creates a pleasant place to live but also a good impression on visitors to homes, schools, churches and even business premises.

“As patron of the environment and tourism I would include tourists. If I invite tourists to Mabvuku, what do you say about the area?” she asked and the crowd unanimously agreed that visitors would not be pleased to visit the area because of litter everywhere.

“The same goes for our growth points, towns and cities. This province hosting the capital city is endowed with a number of beautiful sceneries, tourist attractions as well as a lot of other investment opportunities. To that end, creating a clean Harare Province means more potential investment through tourism and other opportunities,” the First Lady said.

She acknowledged the commitment by some community-based organisations, Government departments and parastatals, civil society, NGOs, Private sector, churches, vendors, schools and individuals for working with local authorities throughout the country in waste management.

She further implored churches to always participate in the clean-up campaign in their numbers.

The way we always make sure our churches and their surroundings are clean is the same zeal we want to see when cleaning our communities. Even in the bible it is written that cleanliness is next to Godliness,” she said.

She also had a word for local authorities.

“With specific reference to local authorities, I want as a mother to appeal to you all to provide regular and timeous refuse collection, provision of adequate waste receptacles, development and implementation of waste management plans and sustenance of the national clean-up programme as the game changer in the creation of a clean environment,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said the issue of cleaning up had nothing to do with politics. She said she was dismayed by people who did things on partisan lines at the expense of health.

Professor Prosper Matondi, the national coordinator and chief director in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry praised the First Lady for executing her duties diligently as patron of the environment.

Councillor Cde Scott Sakupwanya also praised the First Lady for her work which benefitted the nation.

“I wish to thank the First Lady for coming here in Mabvuku. This is a lovely thing to see our mother humbling herself and picking litter with us. This is unusual and our mothers and the whole community were pleased by her visit and giving our area a new fresh look,” he said.

Mabvuku resident Mrs Prisca Kufa was all smiles, saying what the First Lady had done was commendable.

She thanked her from leading from the front.

“I was spellbound by her humility and grasp of issues that affect communities. Her message was quite eloquent and we indeed need to always clean up the environment to keep diseases at bay. We have taken to heart the wise counsel from our mother. We will keep on cleaning our shopping centre,” he said.

The International Youth Fellowship led by its deputy director Mr Kyeongchan Yang also participated in the cleanup.

Mr Yang is from South Korea.

“This clean-up is an excellent programme for the growth of the Zimbabweans. In 1970 the life expectancy of South Korea was 62 years but ever since we started the cleanup campaign in our country, the life expectancy is now at 83 years. Therefore, I urge communities take up this cleanup exercise seriously,” he said