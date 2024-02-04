  • Today Sun, 04 Feb 2024

Clean sweep for Zanu PF in yesterday’s by-elections

Farirai Machivenyika – Senior Reporter 

The ruling Zanu PF party swept to victory in all the six National Assembly constituencies where by-elections were held on Saturday and now commands a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

The six constituencies are Chegutu West, Seke, Goromonzi South, Mkoba North, Pelandaba-Tshabalala, and Zvimba East.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana confirmed the results.

“I can confirm that the ruling Zanu PF party won all the six constituencies where by-elections were held. The party also won 20 of the 23 Wards that were contested while three were won by the opposition.

“The ruling party had also won five other constituencies uncontested after the removal from the ballot of candidates that had registered under the CCC following the ruling by the High Court,” he said.

